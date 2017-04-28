Clay Electric customers hit by wave of telephone scams

Clay Electric Logo

ORANGE PARK, Fla. -- The cooperative responsible for providing electricity for thousands of customers in northeast Florida is warning about a telephone scam hitting its members.



The Clay Electric Cooperative says scammers have become more sophisticated, using local phone numbers to trick residents into answering their calls.

“We especially urge our members to ignore suspicious requests for personal information such as bank account numbers, credit card numbers, user names and passwords, or Social Security numbers,” said Derick Thomas, director of the co-op’s Member & Public Relations Department.

Clay Electric says they have even received reports that scammers are offering lower electric bills in exchange for what is usually confidential information.

The co-op reminds its customers that it does not call to offer services and the way it reminds residents of overdue bills is by mail.



If you believe you have been contacted by a scammer call Clay Electric at 800-224-4917.

