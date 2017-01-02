Clay County's first black sheriff lays out 30 day plan, addresses protesters

Swearing in of Clay Co. Sheriff Darryl Daniels. PHOTO: First Coast News.

Clay County welcomed newly sworn in sheriff Darryl Daniels who will be the first African American to ever hold that office.

Daniels defeated two other Republican contenders in the August primaries, and replaces former Sheriff Rick Beseler who did not seek re-election.

Platform

The incoming Sheriff said in the first 30 days he plans to hold neighborhood sheriff walks to build community relations.

Daniels says his administration will be more transparent and more approachable in its interaction with the community than the previous Sheriff administration.

"I know for sure that the budget can't support body cameras [for deputies] but it's something that I want to explore in the spirit of transparency," said Daniels.

The biggest problem in Clay County he plans to tackle is narcotic activity which he calls a nexus for many other crimes against property and people.

Daniels says his focus will also be on working with all sheriff offices in Northeast Florida, including Sheriff Mike Williams who was his classmate in the Police Academy in 1991.

Picking exiting State Attorney Angela Corey

Even before taking office, Daniels' decision on choosing State Attorney Angela Corey as general counsel for CCSO has proved to be controversial. A Change.org petition has 200 online signatures as of Monday, calling for Daniels to remove his appointment of Corey.

A small handful of protestors gathered outside of Daniels' swearing in with signs reading "Keep Corey out of Clay."

Daniels called Corey a 'top notch' attorney who will assist in training deputies on probable cause and lawful warrants.

"I'm not hiring her as a State Attorney, I'm hiring her as general counsel," said Daniels. "When did Angela Corey become the villain?"

Opponents of Corey's appointment question whether the short-term hiring is connected to pension increase for Corey, however Daniels says the temporary appointment, which may last one to three months, is solely to get operations up and running.

"We have a lieutenant's retreat and sergeant's retreat and she'll be the facilitator of those and the legal aspects," said Daniels. "What I really task her with doing is preparing a study guide for the men and women who make [these legal] decisions on a day-to-day basis."

Sheriff Daniels says he plans to hold an open meeting with those concerned about Corey's employment to hear out their grievances.