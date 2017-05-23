Clay County: Three arrested in connection to teen's murder via overdose

Photo courtesy of the Florida Times-Union

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. -- The Clay County Sheriff's Office has made the 4th Judicial Circuit's first narcotic-related murder arrest.

Trumaine "Lucky" Muller has been arrested for a litany of drug charges, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and the first degree murder of Ariel Brundige, 18, in November of 2016. Muller was arrested for murder because he sold the fentanyl to Brundige that killed her.

"I think little lucky ain't so lucky no more," said Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels. "I'm changing his street name from 'lucky' to 'unlucky.'"

Tyler Hamilton and Christopher Williams have also been arrested for manslaughter. They were friends of Brundige and took part in the drug deal.

According to Clay County Chief of Investigations, Wayne McKinney, in November of 2016, the Sheriff's Office responded a call of an overdose. When an autopsy was performed on Brundige, well over the lethal limit of fentanyl in her system.

"I truly hope this message is sent to the people who peddle this poison in our county," said McKinney.

However, Sheriff Daniels has a stronger message for those selling heroin, fentanyl, etc: get out of Clay County.

Daniels went on to say that he would make the transition as smooth as he could to get offenders out of Clay County, be that via prison, the medical examiners office, or a moving truck.

"I have more disdain for you, than I do a regular criminal, your options are limited," said the Sheriff. "Get the hell out of Clay County, or we'll come and get you, where ever you are."

The Clay County Sheriff's Office said that they wanted to stress that this is not an isolated incident and their fentanyl numbers do not reflect the overall epidemic facing the nation. Last year there were 448 over dose cases in Clay County where Fire and Rescue administered Narcan, according to Mckinney, and 49 died even after having Narcan administered.

The 49 deaths are being investigated as homicides now.

