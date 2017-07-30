Clay County's Caeleb Dressel swims to seventh gold medal, ties Michael Phelps' record
Now, when Dressel makes his triumphant return to Green Cove Springs, he'll be heading home with seven world championship gold medals to his name and a new title: the planet's reigning king of the pool.
WTLV 6:45 PM. EDT July 30, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Heavy rainfall with isolated severe storms possible as a strong cold front approaches
-
Man dies after crashing stolen vehicle on JTB exit ramp
-
Pedestrian hit and killed by truck in Downtown Jacksonville
-
CSX receives scolding letter from feds
-
JSO arrests second suspect in Blind Rabbit employee murder
-
Closure taken away following burial news
-
Retired JAX Chamber President, Wally Lee, dies
-
Helping a young cancer patient in need
-
Uber may be a bit more pricey at the airport
-
Man who lost home to tornado looking for help
More Stories
-
Cooler, northeast breeze as strong July front inches…Jan 27, 2016, 5:58 a.m.
-
Flooding around Jacksonville; drive cautiouslyJul 30, 2017, 10:41 a.m.
-
Clay County's Caeleb Dressel swims to seventh gold…Jul 30, 2017, 2:18 p.m.