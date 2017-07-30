Clay County's Caeleb Dressel swims to seventh gold medal, ties Michael Phelps' record

Now, when Dressel makes his triumphant return to Green Cove Springs, he'll be heading home with seven world championship gold medals to his name and a new title: the planet's reigning king of the pool.

WTLV 6:45 PM. EDT July 30, 2017

