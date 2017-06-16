Clay County railroad construction project along County Road 220 remains on schedule

Westbound detour during construction.

Clay County's railroad-crossing reconstruction has come together as anticipated.

On Friday, the county announced that the project, which began on June 8, remains on schedule for its June 18 completion.

Traffic in both directions has been rerouted on County Road 220 during the reconstruction.

County officials released the following statement on Facebook:

As of June 15, this project is on schedule and expected to be completed as anticipated on June 18. We know that this has been an inconvenience for many of our citizens and appreciate your cooperation during this significant railway/roadway construction project for our community.

Below are detour routes for residents in the area.

Eastbound Detour during construction.

