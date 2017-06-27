WTLV
Clay County hiring 8 crossing guards for back to school

WTLV 5:38 AM. EDT June 28, 2017

The Clay County Sheriff's Office is looking for hire 8 crossing guards to fill vacancies. 

Click here to apply online.

Position:  Crossing Guard
Salary:  $9.62 per hour
Location:  Varies
Closing Date: July 28, 2017
Job Notice:  CROSSING GUARD

