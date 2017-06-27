Close Clay County hiring 8 crossing guards for back to school WTLV 5:38 AM. EDT June 28, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST The Clay County Sheriff's Office is looking for hire 8 crossing guards to fill vacancies. Click here to apply online.Position: Crossing Guard Salary: $9.62 per hour Location: Varies Closing Date: July 28, 2017 Job Notice: CROSSING GUARD © 2017 WTLV-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Abused puppy returned back to abuser Atlanta rapper's album promotion drawing some complaints Man vows to fight citations shown in viral video Toddler dies after drowning in Yulee Union Co. man in jail over illegal animal fighting Family: 19-year-old found dead inside car was Mandarin High School grad, football standout Local man recounts being struck by lightning Mormon church leaders cut microphone after girl reveals she's gay Gunfire alarms quiet Avondale neighborhood 2-year-old dies, twin in critical condition after drowning accident More Stories Drier Wednesday Jan 27, 2016, 5:58 a.m. New cyberattack wallops Europe; spreads more slowly in US Jun 27, 2017, 9:57 a.m. Florida beats LSU 6-1 at CWS for 1st national championship Jun 27, 2017, 11:38 p.m.
