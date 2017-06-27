Clay County hiring 8 crossing guards for back to school

(Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN)

The Clay County Sheriff's Office is looking for hire 8 crossing guards to fill vacancies.

Click here to apply online.

Position: Crossing Guard

Salary: $9.62 per hour

Location: Varies

Closing Date: July 28, 2017

Job Notice: CROSSING GUARD

