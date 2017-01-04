Clay County ESE assistant arrested for allowing minors to have drugs and alcohol

An Exceptional Student Education assistant from Argyle Elementary in Clay County has been arrested and charged with having an open house party, by being control of a residence, and allowing minors to consume alcohol and drugs.

According to a Clay County Sheriff's Office report, at around 1 am on New Year's day, an officer responded to the home of Camilla Barney, 38, located in 1000 block of Deer View Lane in Orange Park.

The call was in response to a party with people in possession of drugs and cars blocking the roadway.

The deputy stated that they could immediately smell a strong marijuana odor coming from the closed front door. Upon knocking and announcing themselves, no one came to the front door, so they walked into the backyard through the broken privacy fence gate.

The deputy said they saw multiple people, who "were clearly minors" in possession of alcoholic drinks and that the smell of marijuana was getting stronger. There was a table with open tequila bottles that was accessible to minors.

They continued to announce themselves as an officer, and ask where the owner of the home was, but no one indicated where or who the owner of the home was, though many of them began to leave.

Finally, Barney exited a bedroom and identified herself as the owner of the home. According to the deputy, there were 100-150 people at the party and it was impossible to interview everyone for their personal information.

According to the report, loud parties "involving minors" have occurred on numerous occasions at this residence.

Barney was taken into custody without a struggle.