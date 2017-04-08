Clay County EM working fast-moving wildfire

PHOTO: Melissa Henderson

Clay County Emergency Management was working a fast-moving wildfire in the are of Leno Rd and SR 17. The 75 acre fire has been contained, but they say some houses were evacuated.

Fire crews are working a fast moving wildfire in the area of Leno Rd and SR 17. Stay aware and leave the area if needed — Clay County EM (@ClayCounty_EM) April 8, 2017

CCEM said residents on Leno Road were asked to leave the area. Power was cut off to the Leno Rd, Hale Rd, and Landreth Rd. for precautionary measures.

One shed structure has been confirmed to be damaged at this time.

