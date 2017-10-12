Clay County deputies working child exploitation investigation

The Clay County Sheriff's Office reports deputies have raided an apartment at the Park Place Apartments in the Orange Park area.

According to authorities, the raid was part of an active child exploitation investigation in by multiple agencies including the Clay County Sheriff's Office and Homeland security.

No arrests were made on Thursday though there were people at the residence at the time of the raid. The situation did not pose an immediate threat to any nearby schools or neighbors.

The investigation is ongoing.

