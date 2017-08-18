Clay Co. school bus driver arrest over child porn

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
How to view solar eclipse without glasses
-
Where to get solar eclipse glasses
-
Florida solar eclipse map: Aug. 21, 2017
-
19-year-old arrested on child porn charges
-
Eclipse glasses are in short supply on the First Coast
-
Free pet adoptions this weekend at JHS
-
Florida Blue now hiring 200 full-time positions
-
USPS employees deal with no AC for 2 months
-
1 dead, 1 injured after vehicle vs. train crash in Green Cove Springs
-
Man from Jacksonville believed to be involved in Charlottesville incident
More Stories
-
1 dead, 1 injured following shooting in North RiversideAug 18, 2017, 6:09 p.m.
-
Storms aroundJan 27, 2016, 5:58 a.m.
-
JSO: Metro PCS manager arrested on felony charge…Aug 18, 2017, 4:29 p.m.