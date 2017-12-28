Joe Segal (Photo: Schindler, Anne)

The Nation’s Oldest City tends to celebrate one of two histories -- the Spanish Colonial Period or the time of railroad baron Henry Flagler.

But increasingly, the city has begun to honor a more recent and difficult chapter: its Civil Rights era.

Whether it’s the arrest of Martin Luther King Jr., or violent protests that caught the attention of the country, St. Augustine has begun to embrace – or at least acknowledge – this troubled but important period.

A project currently in the works will be the city’s largest sculptural tribute to the Civil Rights era.

Artist Joe Segal is currently processing several tons of marble salvaged from the steps of the former National Bank building at Forsyth and Laura streets in Jacksonville. The marble has been taking up much of Segal's Lincolnville backyard for years, but will soon head to Riberia Point Park -- itself salvaged and recycled, since the property was once a landfill.

“I’ve always envisioned doing something big with it,” says Segal. “And now I have the opportunity.”

The marble pieces will eventually be placed at the southern end of Ribera Street in St. Augustine, in a park named for the late civil rights activist Dr. Robert Hayling. The park will house two separate installations. Half is The Chimes Project, a semicircle of 14 pentatonic aluminum chimes, being installed by the group Compassionate St. Augustine.

Segal’s portion is a curved, marble bench inlaid with handmade tiles to be created by kids in the community. It will face -- and mirror -- the curve of the chimes.

Segal’s portion is called “Towards.”

“That comes from a quote from Martin Luther King,” he says: “’The moral arc of the universe is long, but it bends towards justice.’”

Segal plans to use the recycled Georgia marble in a largely raw state. The quartz-heavy stone catches sunlight and is highly reflective – a nice metaphor for a project he hopes will be a place not just to sit, but to think.

“I just hope it starts some thought and contemplation in people,” says Segal. “I think art should make you ask questions.”

The project is scheduled to be completed by April 4, the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. M.L. King.

