City of Jax reaches $1.9 million settlement in fatal shooting of unarmed man during traffic stop

The City of Jacksonville has reached a $1.9 million settlement with the family of an unarmed man killed by Jacksonville police in 2012, marking the end of a nearly five-year saga that was heading toward a potentially explosive court trial.

The fallout from the shooting of Davinian Williams, who was black, was wide-ranging. It began with the ouster of Jeff Edwards, the white officer who fired the fatal shots and later won his job back through arbitration, only to resign from the force a year later. On Thursday, the chronicle ended in a personal apology from the sheriff to Williams’ family.

In addition to the apology, the settlement is unusual in that it will not require approval by the Florida Legislature, which can be a major impediment to money won in civil rights legislation flowing to victims or those affected. The settlement must still be approved in court.

Sheriff Williams Letter to LaDrena Thomas (1) by NEWSCENTER26 on Scribd

