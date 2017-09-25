City councilors' confrontation with JSO
Councilman Reggie Gaffney was pulled over due to suspicion of a stolen license plate. Councilwoman Katrina Brown pulled up to the scene shortly after in her car and alleges it was racial profiling all caught on JSO's newly acquired body cameras.
WTLV 6:13 PM. EDT September 25, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
How Trump impacted the NFL on Sunday
-
Jaguars win big against Ravens, spark controversy for kneeling during national anthem
-
VERIFY: Will Fema pay cash for outages?
-
Hole found in the sand dunes in St. Augustine Beach
-
Blind Rabbit murder: Sentencing date expected today
-
COmmunity comes together to help JFRD firefighter who lost home during fire while helping Irma victims
-
Trump comments on protests spur response from football world
-
Fleming Island mourns loss of athlete who died of brain damage
-
Orange Park residents urging city to clean up natural creek
-
Waycross cop harassment
More Stories
-
Sexual battery suspect sought after July incident on…Sep 25, 2017, 4:41 p.m.
-
Criminal complaints filed against Gator football…Sep 25, 2017, 4:39 p.m.
-
Moments after anthem protests, union president…Sep 25, 2017, 6:56 p.m.