City councilors' confrontation with JSO

Councilman Reggie Gaffney was pulled over due to suspicion of a stolen license plate. Councilwoman Katrina Brown pulled up to the scene shortly after in her car and alleges it was racial profiling all caught on JSO's newly acquired body cameras.

WTLV 6:13 PM. EDT September 25, 2017

