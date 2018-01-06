Christian school employee resigns after pro-Hitler tweet

An educator at a private school in Orange Park says he is resigning after scrutiny over controversial tweets posted under a tweet from President Donald Trump.

Lucian Westerman says he regrets an online comments written Thursday including one with the hashtag "Hitler Did Nothing Wrong."

The Twitter battle between Westerman and those with opposing views broke out under a 3 a.m. tweet by Trump urging Americans to support stricter voter identification laws.

As Americans, you need identification, sometimes in a very strong and accurate form, for almost everything you do.....except when it comes to the most important thing, VOTING for the people that run your country. Push hard for Voter Identification! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2018

Educator says he regrets posts he made that were forwarded to his employer by other people on Twitter. PHOTO: Twitter

"Enjoy the next six years of Trump making me more and more successful and limiting sub-people like you from success," one post by Westerman read. As strangers online directed their own insults his way like "snowflake" and "lazy," he responded with a post that included the hastag "Alt Right" as he explained he was teaching his students the correct way of thinking.

First Coast News questioned Faith Christian Academy about the posts Thursday after receiving screenshots from Twitter by a person who saw the thread. Several people on Twitter clapped back at the educator's comments. One person researched his city and employer and posted it publicly. Others said they planned to show his statements to his school and the media.

On Friday, prior to Westerman's resignation, FCA confirmed would be looking into the matter when classes resume on January 8.

"We are investigating this matter, and yes there will be repercussions for this behavior. [Westerman] has never once been reprimanded or disciplined for any issues at Faith Christian Academy," said Pastor Paul St. Louis of Faith Christian Academy in a statement. "As we continue to take this matter very seriously, and investigate further we will decide what is the best course of action will be, up to dismissal from our school. His views on Twitter are not those of the school, and we do not condone said language or behavior at Faith Christian Academy. I am sure this Twitter conversation was not one-sided as we have only seen half the conversation in the screenshots."

Westerman, who worked as a classroom supervisor at the school for the past 6 months, declined a recorded interview with First Coast News on Friday but provided the following statement about the pro-Hitler post:

"I have officially resigned from Faith Christian Academy after these posts were shown to me. I am very sorry if I have offended anyone with my statements. They were not intended to insult anyone except the persons I was involved with [talking to on Twitter.] My political views are not associated with anyone at the school or any staff members or anyone in authority at the school.

I made these statements to get a rise out of someone I had a different political opinion from. These statements are not my own political views."

As of Friday, Westerman' Twitter handle is no longer visible.

