Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announce separation: 'We tried hard'

US actress Anna Faris and US actor Chris Pratt (R) pose for a photograph upon arrival at the European Gala screening of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" in London on April 24, 2017. (Photo: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are legally separating, the couple announced late Sunday night.

In a joint statement posted to their social media accounts, Pratt, 38, and Faris, 40, explained that they "tried hard for a very long time" and are "really disappointed." They have been married for eight years and have one child together, Jack, who will turn 5 in August.

"Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward," the statement added. "We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another."

Pratt's representative Allison Garman confirmed the news to USA TODAY.

Pratt and Faris co-starred in the 2007 film Take Me Home Tonight and have been open about their relationship in the past. This past May Pratt posted a tribute to Faris on Mother's Day.

A big Mother's Day kiss and hug across the pond to my darling wife @annafaris and our sweet boy. I miss you both so much. I love you. Due to forced perspective in this picture Jack looks much bigger than Anna. How beautiful are they!? And the azaleas too! Richmond Park in full bloom. #happymothersday A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on May 14, 2017 at 10:34am PDT

"A big Mother's Day kiss and hug across the pond to my darling wife @annafaris and our sweet boy," he captioned a photo of Faris and their son. "I miss you both so much. I love you."

