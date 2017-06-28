China frees 3 activists who probed Ivanka Trump supplier

This photo taken on September 14, 2016 shows workers at the Huajian shoe factory, where about 100,000 pairs of Ivanka Trump-branded shoes have been made over the years amongst other brands. (Photo: GREG BAKER/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

GANZHOU, CHINA (AP) - Chinese authorities have released on bail three activists who had been detained after investigating labor conditions at a factory that produced shoes for Ivanka Trump and other brands.

The three activists walked out of a police station in Ganzhou, a city in southeastern Jiangxi province, on Wednesday, the final day of their legally mandated 30-day detention period limit.

The activists were working with China Labor Watch, a New York-based group, and were investigating Huajian Group factories in the southern Chinese cities of Ganzhou and Dongguan.

One of the activists, Hua Haifeng, carried his 3-year-old son in his arms as he walked out with his wife and other family members.

"I will speak to everyone in a few days' time after we organize. I'm happy to be out. I just want to spend some time with my family," Hua told The Associated Press. "I appreciate the media following my case the last month but I'm not ready to speak yet."

Hua declined further comment but said he had not been mistreated. People released in politically sensitive cases tend to have conditions attached to their release that restrict them from speaking to the media.

China Labor Watch said the three men were released on bail pending trial.

Hua and his colleagues at the labor group were preparing to publish a report alleging low pay, excessive overtime, crude verbal abuse and possible misuse of student labor at Huajian Group factories.

The company has denied allegations of excessive overtime and low wages. It says it stopped producing Ivanka Trump shoes months ago.

© 2017 Associated Press