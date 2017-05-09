PONTE VEDRA, Fla. -- For many pediatric children, their days consists of the same thing -- hospital beds, medicine, and doctors.

However, on Tuesday, several children from Wolfson Children's Hospital and Community PedsCare got a chance to leave the walls of the hospital room and experience The PLAYERS, up close and personal.

Kristen Monger says an event like the one The PLAYERS' wives coordinate means time away from doctors appointments, hospitals and the monotony of their world.

Monger says her two children, Laura and Alex always look forward to this event every single year.

"It's just a great event for a great purpose. It's like a family get together and relax kind of thing," Monger said.

The PGA Tour Wives Association have teamed up with Community PedsCare and hosted children and families from all over the First Coast. The event at the Stadium Village includes several pop-up stations like arts and crafts, face painting and even a golf section where kids can putt with the masters like Jim Furyk.

Furyk and his wife Tabitha have been dedicated to this event for years now. Tabitha Furyk is the chairperson for the event and many other TOUR Players and their spouses stop by to interact with the kids.

The PGA TOUR Wives association was incorporated in 1988 by wives of professional golfers on the PGA Tour.

