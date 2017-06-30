16-year-old shot in the face in Northwest Jacksonville

Police lights.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 16-year-old has been shot in the face in Northwest Jacksonville Friday.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was called out to 7465 Grant Ave. in reference to a child shot. When they arrived, they found out a 16-year-old was shot in the face in the 7300 block of Fernandina Avenue and ran home after it happened.

The mother brought the child to UF Health in Jacksonville, police said. They say the teen is in serious, but stable condition.

