A child is in critical condition Tuesday after being pulled from a pool in St. Johns County, the St. Johns County Fire Rescue said.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. in Crescent Beach at a home in the 5000 block of 4th Street. Crews were called out to the house because of a possible drowning.

When crews arrived, they said the child was found unresponsive in the pool. The child was taken to Flagler Hospital in critical condition.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is on the scene investigating.

