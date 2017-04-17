Child escapes attempted-abduction in Glynn Co. Sonny's

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. -- According to a press release from the Glynn County Police department, an 11-year-old child was able to run away from her almost-captor at the Sonny's BBQ located at 5328 New Jesup Highway.

The victim said that she went into the restroom and was followed in by a man who grabbed her around her mouth and throat. She was able to kick and scream and fight him off and run out of the bathroom.

The suspect, John Schuler, 40, is from Waycross and was arrested inside the Sonny's. He has been charged with aggravated assault, false imprisonment and enticing a child for indecent purposes.

© 2017 WTLV-TV