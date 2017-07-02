Child drowns during Fourth of July house party

Fourth of July party drowning scene.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says a four-year-old girl died at a local hospital after being found unresponsive in a pool at a Fourth of July house party on Sunday evening.

JSO says they received a call about the incident around 8 p.m. from a house in the 6000 block Caprice Drive.

Investigators said witnesses who found Kierra Williams unresponsive in the pool tried resuscitating the girl before first responders transported the child to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

At the time of the drowning, police say a large house party was happening at the residence. It was not revealed by police at the scene for how long the child was in the pool.

JSO’s homicide unit is investigating but at this time are labeling the drowning as a tragic accident.

Drowning is suspected to be the cause of death for at least four other children in the Jacksonville area within the last several weeks.

