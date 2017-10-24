Stay calm but Chick-fil-A is testing a new menu item in Jacksonville

This is not a drill, the beloved Chick-fil-A is testing a new menu item here in Jacksonville and starting Tuesday you can try it for yourself.

It's called a "Frosted Sunrise" and it is a combination of Chick-fil-A's soft service ice cream and Simply Orange orange juice.

It's being tested exclusively at Jacksonville participating locations and we can't wait to get one with a side of waffle fries.

