Chicago family gets second chance at new life in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A single mom is taking up new residence along the First Coast with her children, after experiencing violence in Chicago.

Tykia Petties said she was fed up with the city’s crime and lack of education.

“I wanted my children to have a childhood where they don’t worry about anything, and they can just be normal kids,” Petties said.

Petties isn’t alone, according to a 2016 census, more than 19,000 people left the Chicago area and surrounding communities in under a year.

The city has experienced more than 760 homicides since 2016, the highest rate in two decades.

Chicago’s school system has closed at least 50 schools since 2013.

“I believe the education will be better here in Jacksonville and I’m excited for my children,” she said.

Petties said her family is already on the right track. She recently accepted a job at Walmart, where management teamed up with Jacksonville First Responders to provide a gift card for her family, as well as other local homeless and displaced children.

© 2017 WTLV-TV