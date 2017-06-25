Charlotte teen found safe in Georgia after being missing for over a year

Hailey Burns (Photo: FBI)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A Charlotte teenager has been found safe after being reported missing for over a year, according to the FBI.

NBC Charlotte reported in June 2016 that then-16-year-old Hailey Burns vanished after walking out of her home in Ballantyne.

FBI said Burns, now 17, was found at a home in Duluth, Ga. Federal agents also said 31-year-old Michael Wysolovski was taken into custody and is facing charges.

FBI said Burns has been reunited with her parents.

