Charity basketball games to raise funds for homeless Duval County students

The I’m A Star Foundation, a local youth-led nonprofit, will have a charity basketball event July 22 to raise money for homeless Duval County students.

The Jacksonville HELPS 2017 event begins with an 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. basketball tournament that is open to all Duval high school players. Signups are under way for the “5-on-5” tournament. A celebrity basketball game will follow from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Participating as players in the celebrity game will be former WNBA president Donna Orender, Ribault High School girls basketball coach Shelia Seymore-Pennick and principal Royce Turner, First Coast News’ Chris Porter, Easy-E of V101.5 & 93.3, Duval County School Board member Paula Wright, local attorney Chuck Farah, national music producer TJ Da Beatman, 100 Black Men of Jacksonville president Charles Griggs, Police Athletic League of Jacksonville executive director Lt. Lakesha Burton, city community affairs director Charles Moreland, Jacksonville Public Libraries board chairman Ronnie King, Jacksonville Giants player RJ Wright and former coach Kevin Waters, Property Appraiser Jerry Holland; Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Assistant chief Warren Calloway, Communities in Schools CEO Leon Baxton and DJ Byrd of 106.1 FM, according to the foundation.

Also playing will be Gainesville police officer Bobby White, who gained internet fame in 2016 when he responded to a noise complaint about youth playing basketball and instead of punishing them joined the game and promised to come back for a rematch. Video of the incident went viral.

