Charges being filed in the Bryceville fire

HILLIARD, Fla. -- A Florida Department of Agriculture released a report charging Brian Sparks, 55, with two misdemeanor charges.
Sparks accidentally began the Bryceville fire, which destroyed two homes, after he began burning a debris pile in his yard.
He is charged with failure to obtain a department permit and comply with the law and reckless land burning for the illegal burning of debris in his yard.
