WTLV
Close

Charges being filed in the Bryceville fire

First Coast News , WTLV 11:37 AM. EDT April 25, 2017

HILLIARD, Fla. -- A Florida Department of Agriculture released a report charging Brian Sparks, 55, with two misdemeanor charges.

Sparks accidentally began the Bryceville fire, which destroyed two homes, after he began burning a debris pile in his yard.

He is charged with failure to obtain a department permit and comply with the law and reckless land burning for the illegal burning of debris in his yard. 

RELATED | Bryceville Fire 95% contained after burning for one week

© 2017 WTLV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories