Charges being filed in the Bryceville fire

Smoke plumes seen from a viewer's house off Normandy Boulevard and Cecil Commerce Parkway. Photo: Lori Baxter-Gaunder.

HILLIARD, Fla. -- A Florida Department of Agriculture released a report charging Brian Sparks, 55, with two misdemeanor charges.

Sparks accidentally began the Bryceville fire, which destroyed two homes, after he began burning a debris pile in his yard.

He is charged with failure to obtain a department permit and comply with the law and reckless land burning for the illegal burning of debris in his yard.

