Central Texas BBQ joint refunds meal of family that fled Hurricane Harvey

Acts of kindness have abounded in Texas since Hurricane Harvey's first landfall last Friday and subsequent landfall as a tropical storm in western Louisiana Wednesday.

Bus loads of evacuees from Brazoria County began arriving Monday at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton, where volunteers processed them and transported them to evacuation shelters in Temple, Belton, Killeen and Harker Heights.

Thousands of people evacuated ahead of the storm -- many of whom are not necessarily staying in shelters. Some have ended up at hotels and homes in Central Texas.

A Houston-area mother and teacher who was riding out her city's flooding by being in Central Texas Tuesday shared an act of kindness that happened to her in Gatesville.

Courtney Spradley posted on Facebook that her family went into Gatesville for lunch. During their conversation with the staff at Bare Bones BBQ, she said they were asked where they were from and mentioned how the storm had caused them to leave Houston.

"A few minutes later, the cashier came over and said they refunded our money even though we told them we are fine and that it is totally unnecessary," Spradley wrote while posting the receipt to Facebook.

Grateful for the gesture, Spradley said she bought a pound of turkey to take back for dinner and tipped the kind employees $20 -- encouraging other folks to eat there, too.

