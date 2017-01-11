Cat caught in garage door saved by deputy

(Photo: 12 News)

(ABC NEWS) -- As a sheriff's deputy who worked for decades serving Louisiana, Deputy Mike Scott likely witnessed his fair share of unusual events. But nothing prepared him for what he responded to a call for a cat stuck in a garage door.

On Dec. 29, Scott -- who retired as a captain in 2011, but now works part-time as a deputy -- responded to a call for assistance of an animal being stuck in a residence, according to the Ascension (Louisiana) Parish Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

By the time Scott arrived, several neighbors were already trying to assist. With their help, he removed the upper frame molding of the garage door, allowing the cat to be freed.





Bella the cat was checked for injuries and none were found. According to the sheriff's department Facebook post, the homeowner told Deputy Scott Bella that the cat must have been sleeping on the garage door and he did not notice when he left. The homeowner was out shopping for lumber after flooding damaged his home.

“I am not much of a cat person, but no one wants to see an animal suffer,” said Deputy Scott. “After losing so much from the flood, I was happy that I could save the homeowner’s cat. Thank God for miracles and good neighbors.”

Copyright (c) 2017 ABC All Rights Reserved