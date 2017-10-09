Texas Tech police officer shot, killed at station

Photo: Thinkstock (Photo: Evgen_Prozhyrko)

An all-clear has been issued for the Texas Tech University campus after a police officer was shot and killed Monday night at the station following a "student welfare check," according to the school.

A university statement identified the suspect as 19-year-old Hollis Daniels, according to The Associated Press.

The suspect has been taken into custody and a lockdown order has been lifted, the university said. The school is urging anyone on campus to avoid the police department and north side of campus.

ALL-CLEAR: The suspect has been apprehended. Lockdown lifted on campus. Avoid TTUPD, north side of campus. https://t.co/jOFvYnGgL6. — Texas Tech (@TexasTech) October 10, 2017

In a statement Monday night, the school said officers performed a "welfare check" on a student. When they entered the student's room, TTU says officers found evidence of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

When the officers brought the suspect to the station for a "standard debriefing," the person pulled out a gun, the school said. That's when the suspect shot an officer in the head before fleeing on foot, according to the school.

About 45 minutes after announcing the lockdown, the school issued the all-clear announcement.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued the following statement about the shooting:

“First and foremost, our hearts go out to the family of the police officer killed at Texas Tech University. I have spoken to Chancellor Robert Duncan to offer my condolences, and I have mobilized the Texas Department of Public Safety to offer any assistance to the Lubbock Police Department. As the Texas Tech campus deals with this heartbreaking tragedy, Cecilia and I pray for the continued safety of the students and the entire community."

A shooting has been reported at TTU Police Department. Shooter is at large. The campus is on lockdown. Take shelter. https://t.co/jOFvYnGgL6 — Texas Tech (@TexasTech) October 10, 2017

Emergency update. The current situation is ongoing. Continue to shelter in place. More info as it is available. https://t.co/jOFvYnGgL6. — Texas Tech (@TexasTech) October 10, 2017

Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire @TexasTech community https://t.co/mHznPVDiuF — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 10, 2017

Campus remains on lockdown. Police Officers brought suspect to station for debriefing. Suspect shot an officer, fled on foot. Still at-large — Texas Tech (@TexasTech) October 10, 2017

This is breaking story, stay with us for updates.

© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA