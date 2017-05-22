A photo from the Cisco House fire. (Photo: Provided to FCN)

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga.—A group of current and former Camden County firefighters have come forward concerned about their department.

They say the issues showed up in 2016 during a house fire on a rural county road.

"I expected them to put the fire out; that's what I expected," said Annette Mainor.

"It pushed forward," said her husband.

Their home of 33 years and all the memories inside were going up in flames.

"They got here, but the didn't have what they needed to do what they needed to do, which was water," said Mainor.

The family's home is just nine-tenths of a mile from Camden County's Fire Station 18.

A report detailing the department's response shows engine 18 arriving in 5 minutes, but its partner truck, tanker 18, didn't arrive for nine minutes.

"I thought they were going to save the front of the house, but then they ran out of water. Fire trucks are coming in but you don't have no water in the tanker, so what are you coming for?" said Mainor.

Tanker trucks are often used in rural areas because there are no fire hydrants to draw water from.

"It's pitch black dark, it's hot, there's fire everywhere and it's loud," former Camden firefighter Keith Tippins said.

Tippins worked to stop the fire from spreading. Part of his helmet was melted by the flames that ultimately destroyed the home.

"The ceiling started failing, cracking," he said. "The trusses were failing."

Tippins resigned from Camden fire less than a month after the fire at the Mainor's house, citing concerns for his and residents safety.

"It's not unusual to have periods where you're waiting on water because we don't have fire hydrants," said Fire Chief Mark Crews.

Crews investigated how the fire was handled and supports the department's response.

"Initially two people go on the fire engine, because if it's a small fire, they can knock it down with the water they come with," he said. "Tanker 18, which responded, was actually picked up by another crew on their way to the fire."

This fire isn't the only one that's raised concerns for former Camden firefighters.

In 2015, a fire destroyed one of the most famous homes in South Georgia - the Cisco House.

"The trucks that we have have so many mechanical problems, we couldn't supply enough water to battle that fire," said a former firefighter who asked to remain anonymous.

He was one of the first firefighters on scene at the Cisco House fire.

A report of the fire says flames were not initially on the first floor of the three-story home.

"I wholeheartedly believe it could have been knocked down," the firefighter said.

Chief Crews also investigated the Cisco House fire and support how his department, with regional partners, handled the blaze.

"There were tankers all over the place," Crews said.

First Coast News interviewed 8 former and current Camden firefighters for this story with at least 60 years of experience with the department.

All of the firefighters we spoke with were concerned mismanagement and failing equipment will prevent them from keeping the community safe.

"If I don't feel safe, I know the citizens aren't safe," one firefighter said.

Records obtained by First Coast News show more than 500 work orders for fire engines, tankers, and ambulances in 2015 and 2016.

Things like breaks not working properly, gangues resetting on a fire engine causing it to shut down, and water level indicators not accurately reflecting how much is in the tank.

Almost half of the work took at least 3 months to fix. Some took up to a year.

Crews said the department has hired its own mechanic to catch up on repairs.

"They see a big red truck going down the road with lights, they have no idea what we're doing, they have no idea where we're going, they have no idea we may not make it there," another current firefighter, who asked to not be named, told us.

The firefighter pointed us to records showing Camden fire engines failed something called a pump test multiple times.

The critical test makes sure enough water is pushed through a hose to reach the fire.

The records show 40 percent of the county's equipment failed in 2015, and 60 percent failed in 2016.

"If it's rated 1250, it needs to pump 1250 and they're not doing it and he allows them to stay in service," the firefighter said.

The fire chief said that's because inspectors used a national rating form that requires 1250 gallons per minute.

But Georgia law requires only 750 gallons per minute.

"It comes down to what can you afford?" Crews said. "Right now, those trucks are in service and they meet Georgia law, so we're in compliance."

At the Mainor's house, the most recent pump test records are blank for engine 18, the first engine to show up.

Engine 17, the next one on the scene, failed the national pump test just weeks before the fire.

"We were just watching the house burn, just watching it," the Mainors said.

An anonymous letter showed up in the Mainor's mailbox.

A firefighter on scene that day wrote tanker 18, the first on scene, "wouldn't build air pressure" and "the problem was reported several weeks ago."

"To put something like that in writing and then put it in the mailbox, there had to be something going on and it hadn't just started," Mainor said.

Crews said the department plans to get their engines re-tested and is reviewing their pump test procedures for the future.

"We're doing what we can with the funding that we're given," Crews said. "If the funding is there, we're doing everything we can but we can't just replace everything at once."

© 2017 WTLV-TV