Calif. law requires rear-facing car seats for kids under 2

A new law in 2017 says parents in California have to keep their babies rear-facing until 2 years old.

What are the car seat laws in Florida?



It is the responsibility of the supervising adult to ensure that any child under 5 years old is seated in a federally-approved child car seat. Failure to do so could result in a $60 fine and 3 points against your driver's license.

Florida law states:

Children 5 years old or younger must be secured in a federally approved child restraint system:

Children 3 years old and younger must use a separate car-seat or the vehicle's built-in child seat.

Children 4 through 5 years must sit in either a separate car seat, a built in child seat or a seat belt, depending on the child's height and weight.

Children 6 through 17 years old must be in a seatbelt.

Though not required, the DHSMV recommends children 12 years old and under to ride in the back seat of the vehicle when possible. This is due to safety concerns for air bag deployment, which can be dangerous for young children.

