Cab driver talking about John Elway has no idea Elway is in his backseat

Sam Snow, a D.C. cab driver, praises John Elway as the best quarterback of all time - with no idea he's sitting in his back seat! (Photo: Facebook)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A cab driver in Washington, D.C. had no idea who was in his backseat when his passengers asked him who he thought was the best quarterback of all time.

Sam Snow, who wore a jacket covered in football and Super Bowl patches, was driving a group of people around the city during the inauguration last week.

Denver Broncos executive vice president John Elway happened to be one of them.

But, Snow had no idea who he was transporting when he answered the question.

"He's a great quarterback," Snow says in the video. "A great quarterback."

He continues to praise Elway while the group laughs and encourages him.

His second pick (which it hurt him to say) was Tom Brady, "Even though I can't stand him."

Third, the cab driver picked Ben Roethlisberger from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After talking about these three quarterbacks, the passengers ask the cab driver to turn around and that's when Snow notices it is none other than John Elway in his backseat.

"C'mon man are you serious?" Snow asks repeatedly, shaking Elway's hand.

Watch the video below:

(Some of the topics discussed in the video are a bit NSFW)

The video was posted to Facebook by Glenn Stearns, an entrepreneur and philanthropist who lives in Jackson, Wyoming, according to his profile.

