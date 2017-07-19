Bye-bye boot: The Barnicle is future of traffic violation enforcement

The Barnicle is the new way to keep traffic violators from using vehicles.

One Florida city is giving the boot the boot.

The city of Stuart's code compliance officers will be using a new device called "The Barnicle" to immobilize vehicles.

The Barnicle covers the violator's windshield, in contrast to the boot, which attaches to a tire.

According to The Barnicle maker's website, violators can remove the device easily by paying the fine over the phone with a credit card. The violator gets a code to take off the Barnicle, and then can then return the device to a drop-off site in 24 hours.

Barnicles can also be stacked for multiple violations. They also make the vehicle easier to tow, according to its maker.

The maker also says it's safer than a boot because violators don't have to kneel down in traffic to remove them.

