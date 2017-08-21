BUSTED: Eclipse myths and facts you were curious about

There is a lot of superstition and myth surrounding the solar eclipse, but there is nothing superstitious or mythical about it; it's science!

This myth is circulating around Facebook and a viewer reached out to us about it. It says: You can turn your phone to selfie mode and watch the eclipse from behind you.

It's not true. Just like any other camera, your cell phone camera works because there is a sensor in it and prolonged exposure to the direct sunlight while the camera is on will ruin your cell phone camera. So yes, your eyes will be protected, but you'll be taking a trip to your cell phone provider on Tuesday.

Any welder's helmet will provide you adequate protection.

This is simply not true. A welder's helmet is a good option for eye protection if you did not get the highly coveted eclipse glasses, but only if the helmet is rated with a 14 or higher.

There will be a brief moment where you can look at the sun without any protection.

This is sort of true. If and only if you are in the path of totality, meaning in a location where the moon will completely eclipse the sun, there is a brief moment where you can look up at this celestial event without frying your retinas. Locally, we will not be seeing a total eclipse, only 91 percent of the sun will be covered at the eclipse's peak. So, locally, no, that is not true. If you are in a location where the eclipse coverage is 100 percent, then it is true.

Using polarized sunglasses will protect your eyes.

This is not true. No matter how dark, whether or not they are polarized, designer or from the dollar store, sunglasses will not protect your eyes from the sun's harmful rays.

Animals can sense the eclipse and it will affect their behavior.

In short, this is true. You can read more about how animals might be behaving strangely here.

Pregnant women should be worried it could affect their pregnancies.

This is not true. There is no scientific evidence to support this claim. This is just superstition.

The world is coming to an end.

Nah. This is an awesome celestial event that will only be viewable in the United States. Another event like this won't happen until 2045, so sit back and protect your eyes and enjoy the show!

