Businesses offer freebies, deals for National Nurses Week

(Photo: Cinnabon)

National Nurses Week has begin, and several businesses are celebrating.

Cinnabon is giving a free classic or minibon roll to nurses who show their healthcare ID badge through May 13.

Meanwhile, Evos is holding a buy one, get one deal on meals and salads. Purchasers must show professional ID.

And on Tuesday, PDQ is giving nurses and teachers 50 percent off their entire check all day long. You must show your professional ID.

We'll keep an eye our for more deals and let you know!

