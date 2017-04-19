Burn ban in Nassau County extended through April 26

NASSAU COUNTY, FLA - Nassau County has extended its ban of burning yard debris and trash another week, through Wednesday, April 26.

The ban is in response to wildfires and continued dry conditions in the region. It does not apply to burning authorized by permit. Monitored outdoor cooking/barbecuing is also allowed.

Bans have been in effect for weeks in Nassau County after a wildfire in Bryceville that has since been contained.

© 2017 WTLV-TV