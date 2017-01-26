Roaches shut down Westside elementary school cafeteria

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Westside elementary school shut down its cafeteria Thursday after finding roaches.

The principal of Sadie T. Tillis Elementary School, Marianne Lee, sent out a memo telling parents about how they found pests in the serving line. The memo said school workers immediately shut the lines down to clean and sanitize the area, including food preparation equipment. It also noted that food will be prepared offsite until they can deem the cafeteria has been thoroughly clean.

"The safety and well-being [of] our students is paramount, and we appreiate your cooperation and support while we address this matter," Lee said in the memo.

The school will let parents know when the cafeteria is back up and running.

This is also the second local elementary school that has shut down this week due to pests.

