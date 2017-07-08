Brunswick man found dead in water at popular fishing spot

Crime tape, stock image. (Photo: Luka Lajst, Thinkstock)

BRUNSWICK, Ga. -- A man who did not return from fishing Friday night was found dead Saturday morning in the water off a causeway, police said.

The man was reported missing about 9:30 p.m. Friday, and Brunswick police learned he had been fishing off Homer Wilson Way, Brunswick police Capt. Angela Smith said in a printed statement. The road is a dirt causeway that connects a dredge spoils island with Newcastle Street just north of downtown.

The Brunswick police and fire departments, Glynn County Sheriff’s Office, Glynn County Emergency Management Search and Recovery volunteers and fire department, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office dive team and Georgia Department of Natural Resources searched the water overnight and found the body about 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Smith said.

Smith did not identify the man nor provide his age or residence.

Police are still investigating what caused the man to be in the water, she said.

The body was recovered from the west side of the causeway where people can park and fish in a dredged area, officials said.

