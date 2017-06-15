Brunswick angler sets new women's record for tripletail

Brunswick, GA (June 15, 2017) – The Georgia Department of Natural Resources has announced a new women’s state record for Tripletail, Lobotes surinamensis, landed in Georgia by Jordan Davis of Brunswick.

On June 3, 2017, Davis caught a 29-pound, 6-ounce tripletail while fishing St. Andrews Sound with Captain John Davis aboard the Sea Quest. Davis’s new state record catch replaces the long-standing record of 22-pound, 7-ounce set in 1994 by Joan Thigpen.

A listing of the rules and current men's and women's records can be found at www.CoastalGADNR.org, along with information on how to submit a fish for consideration. In addition to an accurate weight, it's important to provide several photographs of the fish along with the application. There are also minimum weights for several species. For more information, contact the Coastal Resources Division at (912) 264-7218.

