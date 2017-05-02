Brother of victim disputes findings in JSO officer-involved bicycle crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville police officer is on administrative leave after a patrol car he was driving hit and killed a man in Moncrief.

The officer was dispatched on a low-priority call, so he didn't have his emergency lights on at the time of the accident, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police have officially identified the victim as 57-year-old Derrick Woolbright.

Just north of the Moncrief and Sycamore intersection in Moncrief, the blood, police tape and memorial are all reminders of what happened just one day ago.



Police said Woolbright was heading south on Moncrief Road. At the same time, Officer B.P. Daigle was nearby, responding to a low-priority call with his emergency lights off.



According to police, Woolbright swerved left, then right, as the front corner of the officer's car struck and killed the bicyclist. Woolbright had no reflective clothing or lights.



Daigle didn't appear to be speeding, JSO said witnesses told them.



Richard Woolbright, Derrick's brother, said he heard from witnesses that the officer was traveling between 60 mph and 65 mph, double the speed that police were reporting and twice the speed limit.

"With the damage on the side of his car, at 35 mph, it doesn't match up," Woolbright said. "I'm just asking for the truth to come out, that's all I'm asking for."



Richard said his brother was a veteran who liked helping people, especially those at a nearby church.



Now, Richard is hoping this case will get a thorough review from police.

"I want everybody who can hear me to say a prayer for him and ask for justice for my brother, call downtown and ask for justice for my brother, that's what I want," he said.

Officer Daigle has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure. His officer history reveals a clean record.



Police tell us all details in this case are under investigation.

