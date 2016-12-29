Brooksville man charged with animal cruelty

The condition of this pit bull has led to charges against a Brooksville man. Hernando County sheriff photo

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. -- A Hernando County animal enforcement officer investigating a report of a dog bite report found several pit bulls in bad shape and now a man faces charges.

About 2:20 p.m. Wednesday, the officer responded to the 800 block of Leonard Street where a caller reported he had been bitten by a dog running loose.

It was determined that the dog's owner, Deandre Goodson, 21, was contacted at home where he cares for other dogs. The homeowner gave law enforcement permission to search the property.

The officer saw three pit bulls in the back yard, two of which were on heavy chains and did not appear to have any water.

A third pit bull, a female named Chi Chi, was found on the side of the house and could not walk, appeared malnourished, and had extensive scars on her face and front of her body. Her ears appeared to be mutilated and healed.

The homeowner noted in December the dog had puppies and had eaten them. Deputies received permission to remove the dog from the property.

The dog was transported to Animal Services for immediate medical attention. Upon examination, the veterinarian said the dog had numerous injuries and was suffering from neglect.

Goodson then met deputies at the Hernando County Animal Services offices. He said a friend had given him the dog about a year ago. He indicated the dog got out of the yard a couple of months ago and he had only recently found Chi Chi and brought her back.

Goodson confirmed Chi Chi gave birth to two puppies about two weeks ago, but had eaten them.

He said he feeds Chi Chi regularly and wasn’t sure why the dog was so skinny. He also stated the dog’s injuries were the result of the other two dogs attacking her. Goodson said he chose not to seek treatment for the injured dog.

Goodson was charged with animal cruelty. He was transported to the Hernando County Detention Facility where his bond was set at $5,000.