Britax recalls over 200,000 car seats due to defective chest clips

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11) --Britax is recalling about 207,000 infant car seats because the chest clip can break and pose a choking hazard to the infant.

The recall involves chest clips on certain B-Safe 35, B-Safe 35 Elite, and BOB B-Safe 35 infant car seats.



They were manufactured between November 1, 2015 and May 31, 2017.

The company is sending a free remedy kit to owners who have registered their product.

There's a video on the Britax website that explains how to switch out the clip for replacement. (Mobile users: Click here to watch video)

Britax says the car seats remain safe in a crash without the chest clip until the remedy kit can be installed.

The company is unaware of any injuries related to the problem.

To learn more about the recall and to see if your child's model is affected, click here.



