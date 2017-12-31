Braving the cold to ring in 2018

(Photo: Perreault, Nicholas)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. --- 2018 may not have started off with great weather, but that didn't stop many from coming to The Jacksonville Landing to enjoy the music and lights on display.

Some choose to dance their way into the New Year. Others simply spending it in the arms of a loved one or simply sitting back and enjoying the local bands and lights on display.

Regardless of what they came for, they picked the Jacksonville Landing as their spot to ring in the New Year.

“It’s been a great year and I just expect the greatness to continue on to 2018,” Jose said.

As for those resolutions or plans for the New Year, some are looking outside of Jacksonville.

“I’d like to see this country come more together, in love and happiness," Jose added.

While others are keeping their focus here at home.

“Losing weight, purchasing a new home and just enjoying life," Shenitra Long said.

Some might need help from the stars for theirs.

“I want the Jags to win….,” Sammie Bass said.

For superstition sake, I’ll let you guess the rest. Others simply tell me they’re looking forward to spending more time with friends.

“And that downtown becomes a place for people to hang out," Bass said.



These people didn’t want to be anywhere else to hang out and say goodbye to 2017 and hello to 2018.

