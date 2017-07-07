Mark Berrios talked toFirst Coast News from jail in 2005. (Photo: WTLV)

A man serving a life sentence for the murder of a accused pedophile in 1994 will face the court Monday with support from unlikely sources.

Mark Berrios, now 38, was a 14-year-old runaway from Jacksonville when he first encountered Olen Lee Hepler in Daytona Beach. Four months after his 15th birthday, officials arrested him for the shooting death of Hepler.

Berrios' defense argues the teen was sexually abused and held captive by Hepler. The gun belonged to Hepler, and the defense said Berrios seized a moment when the gun was within his grasp and shot Hepler in the head and fled with his wallet and vehicle.

Berrios' case received scrutiny from the public due to Hepler's reputation as a sexual predator of boys. According to court documents, at the time of his death Hepler was under state investigation for sexual crimes against young males.

The Volusia County jury did not hear these details about Hepler during the 1995 trial. Prosecutors successfully suppressed the victim's 'prior bad acts' on the grounds that self-defense was not an issue.

Hepler's stolen ATM card and his stolen Chevy Blazer Berrios used to drive back to Jacksonville gave state attorneys the evidence they needed to prove the crime was one of a calculated armed robber, not an abuse victim.

A jury would convict Berrios of first degree murder in 1995, and in 1996 a judge delivered a sentence of life without parole. Berrios was 16 years old.

His mother, Margaret Loring of Jacksonville, has not given up hope.

For years she has been fighting to bring her son home. She told the sentencing judge in 1996 she lost her son to the sickness of Hepler.

"Even if he didn't hurt my son physically, he did hurt him emotionally," she told the court.

Case-changing decision out of Washington

Sixteen years after Berrios' sentence, a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on an Alabama case made life without parole for juveniles unconstitutional. The 2012 case, Miller vs. Alabama, was a legal turning point for Berrios and his supporters. The decision would apply retroactively to juveniles already serving life without parole, giving them an opportunity for their case to be reviewed by a judge.

In the summer of 2012, Berrios' attorney asked the court for a new sentencing hearing based on the Miller decision.

In Daytona on Monday, Berrios will be heard by a judge who could reduce his punishment to a sentence ranging from life with parole opportunity to time served.

Dark secrets

Berrios' witness list looks different than it did over 20 years ago. Loring's petition and public pleas for her son's life garnered national attention.

One man in Connecticut discovered Berrios' story while researching information about his own past. Eric Levy said in a social media video, he immediately recognized Hepler's name from his own time in Daytona Beach 30 years earlier. Levy called Hepler 'the worst' of a ring of people he said trafficked children in Florida. Levy said he was one of those children and has pledged to help free Berrios by testifying in court.

Loring told First Coast News an attorney who represented Hepler agreed to testify to crimes Hepler admitted to during his life.

Berrios' team hopes these factors that he never got to argue will convince a judge to set him free.

"We are all horrified that a death occurred," Lording said. "I can truly say this could've ended up very differently for my son."

Berrios' resentencing hearing will held Monday and July 14.

