Bold City Tap Room and part of CoRK art space shut down by Jacksonville fire marshal

One of Jacksonville’s first craft brewery tap rooms was shut down Thursday by the fire marshal due to an issue with its original certificate of use, according to co-owner Brian Miller.

The Bold City Tap Room’s Facebook page states a routine inspection by the city fire marshal at its bar and brewing facility at 2670-7 Rosselle St. wasn’t routine after all, and the site is closed until further notice.

“As has been routine for nine years now, the fire marshal came for their annual inspection,” it said. “Routine inspection, right? Not this time.”

The fire marshal determined that Bold City’s original certificate of use does not allow it to operate its tap room, which has been operating “as is with zoning approval for nine years,” Bold City’s Facebook page said. Bold City opened the brewery and public tap room in 2008.

