Boil water notice issued for parts of Green Cove Springs

Source: WPTV

A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for parts of Green Cove Springs after a water main was damaged briefly near the intersection of Highway 17 and State Road 16.

The customers affected by the notice include:

Along Highland Avenue, Oakridge Avenue, Julia Street, Elsie Street, Sunset Avenue and all associated side streets between Highland Avenue and Governors Creek

Pinewood Apartments

Cove Apartments

Along Green Cove Avenue

Along Cooks Lane

Along Energy Cove Court

Speedway and Cove Plaza at the corner of Highway 17 and State Road 16

The area within the red border has been issued a boil water notice effective 10 a.m. Thursday, June 29 in Green Cove Springs. Photo: Google Earth.

Residents in these areas are advised to boil water meant for drinking, cooking or any consumption for about two minutes.

The City Water Department has issued the notice as a precaution until crews can obtain a bacteriological sample and fully analyze the integrity of the water.

If residents have questions, they can call the City of Green Cove Springs Public Works Department at 904-297-7060.

© 2017 WTLV-TV