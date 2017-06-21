CHAMBERS CO. -
The Chambers County Sheriff's Office is investigating how a missing 86-year-old Winnie man who went missing earlier this week died on a Chambers County beach.
Sheriff Brian Hawthorne tells 12News the body of Claude Joseph Credeur was found on the beach near his burned-out pickup truck just after 5 p.m. Wednesday about a mile east of High Island where Highways 87 and 124 intersect.
Creduer's wife, 81-year-old Lena Breaux Credeur, was found alive. Hawthorne says the death is being treated as suspicious and does not believe it is related to the storm. The two were reported missing earlier this week and a Silver Alert was issued Tuesday.
The Galveston County Deputy initially thought the woman was dead. The deputy heard a moan, saw movement and immediately called EMS and attempted to render aid. She is in critical condition in a Galveston hospital.
Chambers and Galveston County Sheriff's Offices are working together to investigate.
Previous reporting:
An active Senior Alert has been issued by the Chambers County Sheriff's Office for Lena Breaux Credeur and Claude Joseph Credeur, both diagnosed with cognitive impairments.
Lena is a white, female, 81-years-old, DOB 9/29/36, 5'1", 165 lbs, gray hair, blue eyes.
Claude is a white, male, 86-years-old, DOB 6/16/31, 5'11", 192 lbs, gray hair, blue eyes.
The senior citizens were last seen at 7:30 p.m., yesterday at 4542 State Highway 124 in Winnie, Texas. They were driving a green, 1997 Dodge 1500 pickup with a Texas license plate: DXF0855.
Law enforcement officials believe the disappearance of these senior citizens poses a credible threat to their own health and safety.
If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the Chambers County Sheriff's Office at 409-267-2500.
