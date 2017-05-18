Body found on Vilano Beach identified as missing swimmer

The Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed the identity of the body recovered near Vilano Beach Wednesday as the missing swimmer from last Sunday.

Skyler Christian Taylor, 20, was reported missing late Sunday, according to Comm. Chuck Mulligan. That’s after officials received a report of two swimmers in distress near the north inlet jetty on Porpoise Point, the Sheriff’s Office said.

One of the two swimmers had made it safely ashore when the first responders arrived. The second swimmer, Taylor, was last seen about 150 yards offshore near the North Shoal, according to St. Johns Fire Rescue officials. Taylor had been a student for more than a year at Florida State College of Jacksonville, school officials confirmed Monday as the search for him continued.

