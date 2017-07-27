Body cam video shows Florida officer capturing gator

Officer Alfredo Vargas safely secured the gator in the video released Wednesday by the Boynton Beach Police Department. (Photo: Boynton Beach Police Department)

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. – Body camera video from the Boynton Beach Police Department shows one of its officers capturing an alligator.

Officer Alfredo Vargas safely secured the gator in the video released Wednesday by the police department.

A resident in Hunter’s Run found a gator laying by his front door a few weeks ago. When Vargas and officers arrived, they learned it would be about 30 minutes before a trapper could arrive.

“It was likely that the trapper would kill the alligator,” the police department’s Facebook post read. “Officer Vargas said he didn’t want that to happen given his background with learning how to capture nuisance gators and return them to their natural habitat.”

Vargas put the gator in the back seat of his patrol car, and took the gator out to a canal by Congress Avenue and Miner Road.

Before releasing the gator into the canal, Vargas took the tape off the gator's mouth.

Vargas learned how to handle and wrestle gators in Hollywood, Fla., according to the Facebook post.

