Bobby Bowden disagrees with criticism

It was intended as a joke.

Even after Bobby Bowden made his media rounds at ESPN Wednesday and was headed for an airline flight from Connecticut to Florida, the former Florida State football coach disagreed with the criticism generated by his comments earlier in the day.

Bowden, disparaged on social media, said people didn’t understand the context when he talked about boys without fathers wear earrings like their mommas.

“They never finish what you say,” Bowden told the Tallahassee Democrat.

“I was kidding about that. And I made a statement, ‘Thank goodness for these sweet mothers.’ And I said I was just kidding, but they leave all that part out.”

Bowden, 87, was at ESPN Wednesday to promote “The Bowden Dynasty,” a documentary that is scheduled to premiere on Sunday night in St. Petersburg.

When appearing on ESPN’s “Mike & Mike,” Bowden brought up the topic of athletes not having fathers. He said he noticed the trend later in his coaching career at FSU (1976-2010).

"During my last days at Florida State, 65 to 70 percent of my boys did not have a daddy at home," Bowden said.

"They're raised by mommas. Thank God for them mommas, or grandmommas. Or big sister, or aunt. But where's the man? A boy needs a male figure, and the girls do, too. Somebody to discipline them and make them be a man. I used to kid about this, they grew up wanting to be like their momma. They want to be a man like their momma, that's why they wear earrings."

Bowden quickly added he was joking.